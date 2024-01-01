Alternativer - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (tidligere Box.net), er et amerikansk internettselskap med base i Redwood City, California. Selskapet fokuserer på cloud content management og fildelingstjenester for bedrifter. Offisielle klienter og apper er tilgjengelige for Windows, macOS og flere mobile plattformer. Box ble grunnlagt ...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks er et selskap grunnlagt av de opprinnelige skaperne av Apache Spark. Databricks vokste ut av AMPLab-prosjektet ved University of California, Berkeley, som var involvert i å lage Apache Spark, et distribuert datarammeverk med åpen kildekode bygget på toppen av Scala. Databricks utvikler en...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Administrerte notatbøker for dataforskere og forskere.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud tilbyr et integrert sett med pålitelige og sikre cloud computing-verktøy og -produkter, som hjelper deg med å bygge skyinfrastruktur, datasentre i flere regioner for å styrke virksomheten din global industri. Prøv det gratis.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Hele prosessen med å kjøre Data Science - bygge maskinlæringsalgoritme, forklare resultater og forutsi utfall, pakket med ett enkelt klikk.
Observable
observablehq.com
Utforsk, analyser og forklar data. Som et lag. Avdekke ny innsikt, svar på flere spørsmål og ta bedre beslutninger.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (også skrevet opentext) er et kanadisk selskap som utvikler og selger programvare for enterprise information management (EIM). OpenText, med hovedkontor i Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, er Canadas største programvareselskap i 2014 og anerkjent som en av Canadas 100 beste arbeidsgive...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku er et selskap innen kunstig intelligens (AI) og maskinlæring som ble grunnlagt i 2013. I desember 2019 kunngjorde Dataiku at CapitalG – venturekapitalfondet for sent vekst finansiert av Alphabet Inc. – sluttet seg til Dataiku som investor og at det hadde oppnådde enhjørningstatus, verdsatt t...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex er en moderne dataplattform for datavitenskap og analyse. Samarbeidende notatbøker, vakre dataapper og sikkerhet i bedriftsklasse.
Akkio
akkio.com
Prediktiv AI for analytikere. Gi virksomheten din et konkurransefortrinn med rask innsikt og uanstrengte prognoser. Ingen koding kreves.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den ledende produksjonsplattformen for Full Stack AI, LLM og datasyn for modellering av ustrukturerte bilde-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
V7
v7labs.com
Den fullstendige infrastrukturen for opplæringsdata for bedrifter som dekker merking, arbeidsflyter, datasett og mennesker i løkken.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® hjelper deg å bruke dataene dine til å løse problemer, møte nye mål og møte kritiske forretningsbehov. Det hele starter her. Med bransjelederen innen dataintegrasjon og analyseløsninger som støtter din AI-strategi.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket av dataforskere, styrt av IT. Din alt-i-ett-løsning for datavitenskap og ML-utvikling, distribusjon og datapipelines i skyen.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Programvare for prediktiv analyse fra Pecan er designet for effekt. Få nøyaktige, handlingsrettede spådommer på dager og lås opp kraften til AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer er et kraftig programvareverktøy for å utvikle og distribuere maskinlæringsmodeller. Det gir et brukervennlig grensesnitt som lar brukere bygge, trene og evaluere nevrale nettverk uten å kreve omfattende programmeringskunnskap. Med et bredt spekter av funksjoner og algoritmer forenkl...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid er et tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics-operativsystem som skalerer fra enkeltbruker selvbetjeningsanalyse til tusenbruker sentraliserte distribusjoner – som dekker enkle, men effektive datavisualiseringer til avanserte maskinlæringsfunksjoner. Det agnostiske Analytics OS har en universel...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL er utviklingen av eldre SQL-redigerere som DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Vi tilbyr en vakker, moderne SQL-editor for datafokuserte team som ønsker å spare tid, forbedre datanøyaktigheten, ombord nyansatte raskere og levere innsikt til virksomheten raskt. Med PopSQL kan brukere enkelt forstå dat...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incortas åpne dataleveringsplattform forenkler tilgang til data fra flere, komplekse bedriftssystemer for å låse opp hele verdien av organisasjonsdata, noe som gjør dem lett tilgjengelige for analyse. Støttet av GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures og Sorenson Capital, gir Incor...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din pålitelige co-pilot for virksomheten med sikte på å gjøre deg smartere, raskere og mer trygg på dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics gir hver bruker – enten det er dataviter, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-IT-spesialist – mer kraft til å utføre r...
Encord
encord.com
Alle verktøyene du trenger for å bygge bedre modeller, raskere Encord er den ledende dataplattformen for avanserte datasynsteam: Strømlinjeform merking og RLHF-arbeidsflyter, observer og evaluer modeller, og administrer og kurater data for å komme raskere til produksjons-AI.
JADBio
jadbio.com
No-code Machine Learning som automatiserer oppdagelse av biomarkører, og tolker deres rolle basert på dine forskningsbehov
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Endelig en løsning laget for bedrifter Med Mark AIs omfattende merkevareguide og AI-tilpasningsmuligheter tilbyr vi en løsning på bedriftsnivå som lar deg forme AI-ens identitet og meldinger for å møte kravene til virksomheten din.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Åpen. Fleksibel. Bygget for å tilpasse seg teamets AI-behov. DataRobot samler alle dine generative og prediktive arbeidsflyter til én kraftig plattform. Lever raskt AI som virksomheten din trenger, styr alle eiendelene dine, og trekk inn AI-eksperter i verdensklasse.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ tilbyr dynamisk, samarbeidende tilgang til simulerings- og dataanalyseteknologi og skalerbare HPC- og skyressurser, alt på ett sted.