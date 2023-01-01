WebCatalog

Coldlytics

coldlytics.com

Sick of stale B2B databases? Coldlytics seamlessly combines cutting-edge automation with human researcher to bring you the freshest leads out there. Submit your targeting requirements via our self-serve platform and our team will build you an entirely custom lead list in just 24 hours. Don't settle for data that everyone else has already used! How do we do it? When you submit your request, a member of our team will fire up our proprietary web scrapers to identify your ideal customers. We use a ton of online data sources, including Google Maps, LinkedIn, Clutch, D&B, and more - then cross-check revenues, employee headcount, founded dates, and even run keyword checks on each company's website. All this enables us to achieve pinpoint accuracy. We then pass your list to our dedicated research team who manually hunt down the contact details for every decision maker you need to reach. There's really no better data out there!

Business
Lead Intelligence Software

