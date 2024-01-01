Alternativer - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
Gjenoppfinn hvordan du får kontakt med kundene dine. ManyChat lar deg engasjere kundene dine 24/7 – dra nytte av kraften til markedsføringsautomatisering i dag!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
Automatiser kundeservicen din med ChatBot og gå aldri glipp av en sjanse til å selge eller hjelpe kundene dine. Bygg dine egne chatbots fra bunnen av, ingen tekniske ferdigheter nødvendig!
Drift
drift.com
Drift er den nye måten bedrifter kjøper fra bedrifter. Prøv våre samtalemarkedsførings- og salgsverktøy utviklet for å gjøre kjøp enklere i dag, helt gratis.
Botpress
botpress.com
Bygg ChatGPT chatbots, overraskende raskt 🚀. Den første neste generasjons chatbot-byggeren drevet av OpenAI. Bygg ChatGPT-lignende roboter for prosjektet eller virksomheten din for å få ting gjort. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel er den ledende bot-plattformen for å lage AI-chatbots for Facebook. Lær hvordan du oppretter en Facebook Messenger-bot raskt og enkelt – ingen koding kreves.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox er et arbeidsområde uten kode som låser opp kraften til WhatsApp for å skalere virksomheten din med Delt innboks, WhatsApp uten kode Chatbot, WhatsApp Broadcasts og mer
Qualified
qualified.com
Kvalifisert hjelper bedrifter med å generere pipeline raskere. Bruk din største ressurs - nettstedet ditt - for å identifisere de mest verdifulle besøkende, starte salgssamtaler umiddelbart, planlegge møter, konvertere utgående og betalt trafikk, og avdekke signaler om kjøpsintensjon.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Gjør sidevisninger til kunder. Gjenkjenne selskaper som for øyeblikket surfer på nettstedet ditt og forvandle dem til kunder!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Samarbeidsplattformen for å bygge AI-agenter. Team bruker Voiceflow til å designe, teste og starte chat- eller tale-AI-agenter – sammen, raskere, i stor skala.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Automatiser interaksjoner med dine kunder og ansatte på 135+ språk og på tvers av 35+ kanaler for å levere handlingsrettede resultater til lavere kostnader.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
Konversasjons-AI som er alt annet enn kunstig. Skap meningsfulle, personlige forbindelser med kundene dine samtidig som du leverer virkelige resultater for virksomheten din.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din pålitelige co-pilot for virksomheten med sikte på å gjøre deg smartere, raskere og mer trygg på dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics gir hver bruker – enten det er dataviter, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-IT-spesialist – mer kraft til å utføre r...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor omdefinerer CX med Generative AI & NLP, og skaper dynamiske kundereiser på meldingskanaler. Vår CX-plattform med lav kode/no-kode kombinerer Digital Assistant og Intelligent Process Automation, og tilbyr personlig tilpassede, målorienterte interaksjoner. Det går utover skriptede svar, generer...