Alternativer - Booksy

FitOn

FitOn

fitonapp.com

Gå ned i vekt, kom i form og føl deg bra når som helst, hvor som helst med gratis treningstimer på forespørsel, personlig tilpassede treningsplaner og guidede meditasjoner.

Vagaro

Vagaro

vagaro.com

Finn din neste salong, spa eller treningspersonell. Les og legg ut anmeldelser. Planlegg en online time 24/7 for hårklipp, farging, neglepleie, hudpleie, massasje, sminke, personlige trenere, yoga, Pilates og mer!

Glamsquad

Glamsquad

glamsquad.com

Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.

Zeel

Zeel

zeel.com

Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.

Manicare

Manicare

manicare.com.au

Australia’s trusted essential skin tech & beauty tools for over 40 years.

