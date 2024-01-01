Alternativer - AnswerConnect

ConnectWise Manage

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Manage: Professional Service Automation (PSA)-programvare for å drive MSP-virksomheten din. Strømlinjeform virksomheten din med en velprøvd PSA-løsning.

ConnectWise Home

connectwise.com

ConnectWise gir teknologitjenesteleverandører mulighet til å nå sine mål raskere med prisbelønt MSP-teknologi og IT-administrasjonsprogramvare.

Slingshot

getslingshot.com

Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.

SimpSocial

simpsocial.com

SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...

Go Answer

goanswer.io

At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...

Blazeo

blazeo.com

We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...

