Ooze Odyssey is a platform game that invites you to navigate a world filled with puzzles, slime, and fruits! Play as a slime snake, you need to move your slimy body strategically to reach the exit. Be cautious not to slip off the slick path. Eat the fruits on the road to become bigger. The best part? You can build your own level! Create your gooey puzzle and challenge your friends to see if they can solve it!

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Ooze Odyssey에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.