Kawaii Fruits 3D is a watermelon game in the very popular Suika genre. It's a merge puzzle game where you can merge different balls dropping unexpectedly! The game features various themes for the balls, ranging from cute fruits to ornament balls. Release those balls strategically so they can merge into bigger ones. Reach the goal to advance to the next level. The game saves your levels and progress, so you can always pick up where you left off. How many levels can you conquer?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Kawaii Fruits 3D에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.