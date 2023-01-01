Blumgi Soccer is an soccer game that challenges your aiming and shooting skills across various worlds! The task is simple - shoot the soccer ball into the goal! Hold down the action button, adjust your angle to aim at the goal, and release the button to unleash your shot! But beware, different types of obstacles stand in your way to stop you from scoring! So pay attention to the obstacles and the number of balls remaining for you to shoot. Can you conquer each world with your flawless shooting precision?

웹사이트: poki.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Blumgi Soccer에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.