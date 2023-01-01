Longcat is a captivating puzzle game where your task is to fill the empty space with the body of a cat! Drawing inspiration from the popular snake game, Longcat takes the classic concept to new heights. Guide the cat's growing body in various directions, but it does not stop growing until it faces an obstacle! However, if the tail catches up to the head before covering all available space, it's game over. Think strategically as you maneuver through different blocks and platforms to extend the longcat. Can you create the longest cat without any mistakes?

웹사이트: poki.com

