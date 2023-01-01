Ninja vs EVILCORP is a thrilling platform game where you, as a ninja, need to find out the evil plans come up by the bad EVILCORP. Infiltrating the various floors of EVILCORP, your mission is to swiftly hack into its computers. Find your way through a series of levels as fast as you can, setting the difficulty to your liking for an added challenge! Shortcuts are always available and speedrunning is highly encouraged. Customize your ninja's appearance as you want. Can you become the fastest ninja and outsmart the plans of EVILCORP?

