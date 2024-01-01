WebCatalog

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: upsyshopping.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Upsy Shopping의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners looking to increase sales and keep customers happy. * Upsy's smart search feature is optimized for mobile users to help visitors find the right product quickly with images. * AI product recommendations feature encourages customers to buy more, increasing the value of each sale. * Daily deals and new arrivals promotions speed up inventory turnover and encourage customers to explore your store. * Smart FAQs free up your customer service team and reduce basket abandonment. * Upsy's survey feature collects valuable customer feedback to help you optimize your business

카테고리:

Business
Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

웹사이트: upsyshopping.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Upsy Shopping에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Supervity

Supervity

supervity.ai

Neocom.ai

Neocom.ai

neocom.ai

DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius

digitalgenius.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

Ultimate

Ultimate

ultimate.ai

관련 추천 사항

NEXT

NEXT

nextapp.co

lphachat

lphachat

alphachat.ai

Sleeknote

Sleeknote

sleeknote.com

Enrolla

Enrolla

enrolla.io

Crossing Minds

Crossing Minds

crossingminds.com

Survicate

Survicate

survicate.com

Distru

Distru

distru.com

Norby AI

Norby AI

norby.io

Harviist

Harviist

harviist.com

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

ShopAgain

ShopAgain

shopagain.com

Lancey

Lancey

getlancey.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.