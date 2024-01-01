Upsy Shopping Helper is an AI tool for webshop owners looking to increase sales and keep customers happy. * Upsy's smart search feature is optimized for mobile users to help visitors find the right product quickly with images. * AI product recommendations feature encourages customers to buy more, increasing the value of each sale. * Daily deals and new arrivals promotions speed up inventory turnover and encourage customers to explore your store. * Smart FAQs free up your customer service team and reduce basket abandonment. * Upsy's survey feature collects valuable customer feedback to help you optimize your business

카테고리 :

웹사이트: upsyshopping.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Upsy Shopping에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.