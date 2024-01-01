AlphaChat is a Conversational AI platform. It makes customer service more efficient and customers happy. Anyone can build their own Intelligent Virtual Assistant (i.e. a smart AI chatbot) and set it up for customer support automation in less than an hour. The value the product provides: Increase your customer support efficiency in messaging channels. * Measure and increase resolution rate. * Reduce agent workload and leave FAQ answering to the AI. * Increase deflection rate in chat. * Put repetitive tasks on autopilot. * Cross reference chat resolution data to your call center data. Make customers happy * Immediate answers to questions 24/7 * Intent detection and Natural Language Understanding. * Measure AI answer quality. * Answers in every language. * Bot-to-human handover with built-in live chat. Set it up in less than an hour. * Templates for different industries (SaaS, eCommerce, finance, telecoms). * AI suggests improvements into your training data. Add extra intelligence with Enterprise features like AlphaOS custom code into intents, user authentication, SSO, SLA, APIs, multichannel deployment (WhatsApp, Messenger, RCS, Apple Business Chat, voice).

카테고리 :

웹사이트: alphachat.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 lphachat에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.