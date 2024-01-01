TruEra

TruEra

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: truera.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 TruEra의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

TruEra provides AI Quality solutions to help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve model quality and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, TruEra’s suite of AI Quality solutions help eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance.
카테고리:
Business
MLOps 플랫폼

웹사이트: truera.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 TruEra에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

V7

V7

v7labs.com

Openlayer

Openlayer

openlayer.com

Kognic

Kognic

kognic.com

관련 추천 사항

Arthur

Arthur

arthur.ai

Superwise

Superwise

superwise.ai

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

censius

censius

censius.ai

Decanter AI

Decanter AI

decanter.ai

Verta

Verta

verta.ai

iMerit

iMerit

imerit.net

Kolena

Kolena

kolena.com

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

hornetsecurity.com

Howso

Howso

howso.com

Credo.ai

Credo.ai

credo.ai

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.