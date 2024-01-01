Kolena is an ML testing platform that allows ML teams to rigorously test their model behavior. With Kolena, ML teams can identify and track failure modes to help engineering, leadership, and customers better understand model performance and identify gaps.

웹사이트: kolena.com

