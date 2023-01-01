Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Once connected, Trueleads will automatically begin to send a sequence of custom messages and/or InMail’s to secure a permission led phone call or meeting. You can contact up to 5000+ new targeted decision makers per month using Trueleads’ unique cloud-based automation and AI platform. To compliment our powerful AI platform we understand that any automation needs human touch to make it successful. This is where Trueleads work with you on all the variables so that you get the best results & stay safe on LinkedIn. - Social Selling Best Practices - Linkedin Profile Review - Target Audience Refinement - Sequenced Messaging Support These elements combined with our platform gives our clients peace of mind while create quality cost effective leads & quick ROI.

