웹사이트: retellai.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Retell AI의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Build Advanced Voice AI, Powered by LLM. Retell is the infrastructure for building LLM-based conversational voice AI that interacts and performs tasks like humans.

웹사이트: retellai.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Retell AI에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

