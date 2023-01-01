WebCatalog

Swoogo

Swoogo

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: swoogo.events

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Swoogo의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.

카테고리:

Business
Event Management Platforms

웹사이트: swoogo.events

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Swoogo에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

AllEvents

AllEvents

allevents.in

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

EventCreate

EventCreate

eventcreate.com

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.