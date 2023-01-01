WebCatalog

EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.

