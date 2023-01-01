WebCatalog

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: streamalive.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 StreamAlive의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.

웹사이트: streamalive.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 StreamAlive에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

QuizModeOn

QuizModeOn

quizmodeon.com

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

feedbeo.com

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

관련 추천 사항

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Tactiq

Tactiq

tactiq.io

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

feedbeo.com

MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse

meetingpulse.net

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

Engati

Engati

engati.com

Socio

Socio

socio.events

LiveReacting

LiveReacting

livereacting.com

Beyond LIVE

Beyond LIVE

beyondlive.com

StrawPoll

StrawPoll

strawpoll.com

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.