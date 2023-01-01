WebCatalog

Audiencly

Audiencly

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: audiencly.io

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Audiencly의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.

웹사이트: audiencly.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Audiencly에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

QuizModeOn

QuizModeOn

quizmodeon.com

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

feedbeo.com

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

관련 추천 사항

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Liveform

Liveform

livestorm.co

Beautiful.ai

Beautiful.ai

beautiful.ai

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

feedbeo.com

Aster

Aster

asterapp.co

Storylane

Storylane

storylane.io

Checkfront

Checkfront

checkfront.com

Slidebean

Slidebean

slidebean.com

LiveReacting

LiveReacting

livereacting.com

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.