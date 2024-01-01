Create, deploy and monitor cross device conversational applications with Smartly AI. The intuitive SaaS platform has been designed to be used by all profiles, enabling all members of a project team to effectively collaborate to create a conversational application. Smartly AI’s unique framework means that users create an application once and then can seamlessly deploy it on any platform (Website, Mobile App, Emails, WhatsApp, Messenger, X, RingCentral, ...) Over 5000 developers are currently using the AI platform and the company has developed voice applications and chatbots for companies of all sizes, from a variety of sectors including finance and telecommunications.

