Switchbar is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Smartly.ai

Smartly.ai

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: smartly.ai

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Smartly.ai의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Create, deploy and monitor cross device conversational applications with Smartly AI. The intuitive SaaS platform has been designed to be used by all profiles, enabling all members of a project team to effectively collaborate to create a conversational application. Smartly AI’s unique framework means that users create an application once and then can seamlessly deploy it on any platform (Website, Mobile App, Emails, WhatsApp, Messenger, X, RingCentral, ...) Over 5000 developers are currently using the AI platform and the company has developed voice applications and chatbots for companies of all sizes, from a variety of sectors including finance and telecommunications.

카테고리:

Productivity
봇 플랫폼 소프트웨어

웹사이트: smartly.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Smartly.ai에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

관련 추천 사항

BotStacks

BotStacks

botstacks.ai

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

MindBehind

MindBehind

mindbehind.com

Recurai

Recurai

recurai.com

Ideta

Ideta

ideta.io

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Xenioo

Xenioo

xenioo.com

Konverse AI

Konverse AI

konverse.ai

GetAnswer

GetAnswer

getanswer.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.