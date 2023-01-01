Shocklogic
웹사이트: shocklogic.com
Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge events, whether onsite, virtual, or hybrid. Made up of a vibrant and unstoppable mixture of technology specialists, association experts, and event organisers, the Shocklogic team is our greatest source of pride. Represented by more than 20 nationalities, we are a diverse company with a global perspective, yet we treat both our clients and team members like family. We are an award-winning, family-run, value-centred company with an international client base, including some of the world’s largest and most complex organisations. At Shocklogic, your event is our passion.
