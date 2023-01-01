WebCatalog

InEvent

InEvent

WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: inevent.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 InEvent의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.

웹사이트: inevent.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 InEvent에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

WebinarJam

WebinarJam

home.webinarjam.com

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

Hopin Events

Hopin Events

hopin.com

Splash

Splash

splashthat.com

Refty

Refty

refty.co

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

RegFox

RegFox

regfox.com

WorkCast

WorkCast

info.workcast.com

Worldpackers

Worldpackers

worldpackers.com

Socio

Socio

socio.events

Whova

Whova

whova.com

제품

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.