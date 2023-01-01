ShapeDiver

Turn your Grasshopper files into online applications. Safely share your design tools with others without exposing the original code. Easily embed them on any website via an iframe or integrate them with your favorite eCommerce platform or ERP system via various APIs and SDKs.

