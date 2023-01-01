Brikl is the leading MicroStore and team store technology worldwide. Set up shop in 15 minutes and spend the time you've saved on growing your business. Brikl's embellishment and 3D visualization tools simplify complexity by allowing designers to swap flat images and manual edits for placeholders and design automation. And supplier integrations ensure transparency and ease of management that create control out of chaos. Brikl's conversion-boosting features are helping suppliers, custom, promotional, sportswear, and workwear businesses globally scale, grow and create better.

