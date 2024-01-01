WebCatalog

With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts to gig workers, creators, or sending rewards to customers or employees wherever they are. Runa’s infrastructure and network facilitates payouts to these recipients, helping businesses expand their reach, retain their users while modernizing the way in which they manage and transfer money: instantly, internationally, and free of charge for the senders and the recipient.

Business
보상 및 인센티브 소프트웨어

웹사이트: runa.io

