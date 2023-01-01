ProPricer
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Government Contractors to quickly and easily build custom proposals, perform what-if analyses, and integrate all proposal data—all with one software platform. Launched in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 U.S. Defense Contractors. The company thrives on turning its customers’ needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all current and future users of ProPricer. Visit us at https://www.propricer.com to learn more. Some of ProPricer’s benefits include: - Streamlining the contractor’s proposal pricing process standardizing pricing. - Saving time; the user can respond to more RFPs in less time and win more contracts. - Offering a collaborative working environment. Multiple pricers and estimators can work on different aspects of the pricing at one time. - Producing custom reporting and outputs required in the RFP. - Updating a rate once and have it reflected throughout the proposal. - Eliminating formula errors that can happen in spreadsheets.
