Zbizlink is a dynamic, cloud-based proposal management tool that combines six core business applications into a single software to help small to corporate proposal teams automate the proposal process. Zbizlink is all-inclusive. More than just a proposal management tool, it’s engineered to ease government and commercial proposals and support the full business development lifecycle with numerous super-smart, time-saving features – RFP Parser, global autofill, role-specific dashboards, customizable templates – and much more. Assess opportunities in no time. Discover partner potential and qualified resources. Finish the proposal 3Xs as fast – so your team can go home.

웹사이트: zbizlink.com

