Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based on sales made by influencers using coupons. Ninja Influence is empowered by data - with a database of over 100,000,000 influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube - by far the most comprehensive database on the web.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: ninjainfluence.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Ninja Influence에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.