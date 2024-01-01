NinjaOutreach
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: ninjaoutreach.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 NinjaOutreach의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite of tools for the Influencer Marketing lifecycle. It is a complete CRM, allowing for prospecting, relationship management, and analytics and reporting. With a simple keyword search you can find online influencers in your niche, see valuable data about them, connect with them through email and social media, and partner with them to promote your brand to their audience. As well as ability to track online engagement in the social networks and revenue generated on your ecommerce website. Previously, this would have required several different tools to find the leads, extract the data, and outreach to them and track their results. We do this all in one, and do it much faster. NinjaOutreach collects an immense amount of data from a variety of sources into a searchable database, and allows people to email customized templates from within the platform. Our target market consists of: Online Brands Digital Marketing Agencies Bloggers Startups B2B SMBs who are doing Influencer Marketing, prospecting and outreach as a way to promote their business or generate leads
카테고리:
웹사이트: ninjaoutreach.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 NinjaOutreach에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.