Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. Sales leadership teams use Minoa to enable their team to build consistent and formulaic business cases that align with modern buying committees.

웹사이트: minoa.io

