Bigtincan
WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: bigtincan.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Bigtincan의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Bigtincan Content Hub redefines sales, marketing, and service processes to enable teams to work smarter and faster together for optimal results. With sophisticated, AI-driven features and automation that support each phase of the buying process, Bigtincan Content Hub enables teams to drive improved business results by delivering a better customer experience. At the same time, Bigtincan Content Hub enables sales, service, and marketing teams to drive the sales process with the best, most successful sales content anywhere, anytime, and on any device. Bigtincan Content Hub is the industry’s first sales enablement automation platform. Its AI-driven, real-time automation enhances the customer experience and gives sales and marketing teams the tools they need to deliver better business results. It is designed to meet the demands of the mobile worker. For sales and service people, and others in the field, Bigtincan Content Hub automatically provisions their organization’s best and most relevant content to them whenever and wherever they need it.
웹사이트: bigtincan.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Bigtincan에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.