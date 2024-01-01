Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to these classic features, users have access to a comprehensive medialist of journalists and a press center for easy creation and distribution of press releases.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: mediaboard.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Mediaboard에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.