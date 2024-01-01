Clipsource's Media Center is the only PR distribution platform that is specifically designed to simplify news and content sharing for the media and entertainment industry. The all-one-solution helps you secure more coverage for your TV programmes, movies and books by making it easy to distribute rich news along with images, videos, program catalogues and schedule changes to all of your important contacts and stakeholders. Multiple Sharing Options With Media Center, you get the tools to create and distribute all your content the way you want to. Create and distribute press releases, news or other rich media on your personal Media Center, via email, API or on social channels in one cohesive workflow. Manage all of your important contacts We make it easy for you to organise, group and distribute secure content to all of your important contacts and stakeholders. Manage access applications from journalists and influencers and stay informed if email addresses are inactive or not working. Track your PR efforts You want to make sure that the right people are receiving your emails and engaging with your efforts. Real time statistics allow you to see file downloads, open-rates, social sharing statistics and engagement ratios.

