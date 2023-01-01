대안 - Loyale
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc.는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 금융 서비스, 판매자 서비스 통합업체 및 모바일 결제 회사입니다. 이 회사는 소프트웨어 및 하드웨어 결제 제품을 판매하고 중소기업 서비스로 확장했습니다. 이 회사는 2009년 Jack Dorsey와 Jim McKelvey에 의해 설립되었으며 2010년에 첫 번째 앱과 서비스를 출시했습니다. 이 회사는 2015년 11월부터 주식 기호 SQ와 함께 뉴욕 증권 거래소에서 공개 회사로 거래되었습니다.
Talkable
talkable.com
온라인 상점, 지역 비즈니스 및 B2B 서비스를 위한 훌륭한 추천 마케팅 프로그램 ✅. 성장 마케팅을 위한 고객 충성도 프로그램. 실행, 테스트 및 최적화가 쉽습니다! 고객에게 보상하세요!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars는 사용하기 쉬운 기술, 맞춤형 보상 및 프로모션, 자동화를 결합한 올인원 결제 및 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
Smile.io
smile.io
세계에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 로열티 앱을 사용하여 신규 고객을 영구 고객으로 전환하세요. 1억 2,500만 명 이상의 쇼핑객이 Smile을 통해 포인트를 적립하고 있습니다. 사람들에게 그들이 사랑하는 것을 주십시오.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
고성장 브랜드는 Friendbuy를 통해 모든 고객으로부터 더 많은 것을 얻을 수 있습니다. 업계 최고의 추천 및 충성도 프로그램을 통해 브랜드는 추천을 통해 최소 5~10%의 매출을 달성할 수 있으며 평생 가치는 4배 더 높아집니다. Friendbuy는 Casper, AWAY, Dollar Shave Club과 같은 DTC 브랜드는 물론 Walmart, Disney, Nestle과 같은 Fortune 100대 기업과 협력하고 있습니다. 또한 Friendbuy는 기술 스택과 원활하게 통합되므로 추천 및 충성도를 고객 여정에 원활하게...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador는 마케팅 담당자가 입소문의 힘을 활용하여 고객, 추천 및 수익을 늘릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 마케팅 담당자에게 친숙한 소프트웨어는 추천 마케팅을 단순화하고 고객, 제휴사, 영향력 있는 사람 및 파트너 등록, 추적, 보상 및 관리 프로세스를 자동화합니다. 전 세계 소비자 브랜드와 B2B 회사는 Ambassador의 선구적인 소프트웨어를 사용하여 추천 마케팅 프로그램, 파트너 및 제휴 프로그램, 영향력 있는 캠페인을 신속하게 구현, 확장 및 최적화하고 있습니다.
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
포인트와 보상을 뛰어넘는 관계. 기존 고객이 귀하를 대신해 비즈니스를 성장시키도록 하세요. 어떻게? LoyaltyLion을 사용하여 포인트와 보상을 뛰어넘는 충성도 프로그램을 만들어 더 나은 고객 관계를 통해 더 큰 고객 평생 가치와 비용 효율적인 확보를 유도하세요.
Stamped
stamped.io
전자상거래 상점에 대한 제품 리뷰 및 고객 보상의 힘을 활용하십시오. 매출과 고객 유지율을 높이는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala는 단순한 충성도 및 리뷰 플랫폼 그 이상입니다. 충성도 프로그램, 고객 피드백 및 혁신적인 추천 시스템을 결합한 완벽한 고객 유지 제품군입니다. 고객과 긴밀하게 소통하고, 단골 고객을 장려하며, 손쉽게 고객 기반을 확장하세요.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io는 전자상거래 브랜드가 개인화된 충성도 및 추천 프로그램을 만들어 비즈니스를 성장시킬 수 있는 이상적인 플러그 앤 플레이 솔루션입니다. 이 미래 지향적 도구를 통해 고객은 주문 등의 작업을 완료하여 포인트를 획득할 수 있으며, 이 포인트를 독점적인 혜택으로 사용할 수 있습니다. VIP 등급을 도입하면 충성도가 가장 높은 고객에게 보상을 제공하는 동시에 추천 프로그램을 통해 신규 고객을 유치할 수 있습니다. 또한 제휴사를 식별하고 관리하여 고객 유지율을 높일 수 있습니다.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud의 포괄적이고 민첩하며 확장 가능한 Loyalty Experience Platform™은 글로벌 기업이 제로 및 자사 데이터를 캡처하고 이에 따라 조치를 취하여 인식에서 구매, 유지, 충성도에 이르기까지 전체 고객 여정에 걸쳐 원활하게 참여, 인식, 보상 및 가치를 추가할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 그리고 옹호. 시장을 선도하는 기술과 125개 이상의 통합을 통해 일관되고 개인화된 옴니채널 경험이 가능해졌습니다. www.annexcloud.com에서 자세한 내용을 알아보세요.
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville은 건강, 피트니스, 미용실, 스파 및 소매 산업을 위한 선도적인 유지 및 추천 솔루션입니다. 당사의 보상 프로그램은 POS 또는 일정 관리 시스템과 직접 통합되며 모든 비즈니스에 맞게 맞춤화될 수 있습니다. 전 세계 기업에 등장하는 Perkville 시스템은 추천을 유도하고 재방문 및 구매에 대해 고객에게 보상하며 소셜 미디어 게시물을 생성할 수도 있습니다. Perkville이 고객 기반을 확대하고 비즈니스를 성장시키는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno는 대형 소매업체 및 D2C 브랜드가 각 개별 고객에 대한 이해를 구축하고 SMS, 이메일, Whatsapp, Facebook 및 Instagram에서 보다 관련성 높은 마케팅 캠페인을 생성하여 반복 판매를 11% 증가시킬 수 있는 AI 기반 CRM입니다. Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Taco Bell & Nando's와 같은 수백 개의 소매업체는 Xeno를 사용하여 전자상거래 및 ...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
현재 SAP 계열사인 Emarsys는 비즈니스 성과를 가속화하기 위해 구축된 유일한 옴니채널 고객 참여 플랫폼을 통해 디지털 마케팅 리더와 비즈니스 소유자의 역량을 강화합니다. 업계 전반의 선도적인 브랜드로부터 크라우드소싱된 검증된 옴니채널 고객 참여 전략을 통해 원하는 비즈니스 결과를 신속하게 조정함으로써 당사의 플랫폼을 통해 가치 창출 시간을 가속화하고 탁월한 일대일 경험을 제공하며 측정 가능한 결과를 빠르게 생성할 수 있습니다. Emarsys는 전 세계 1,500개 이상의 고객이 선택한 플랫폼입니다. Emarsys를 신뢰하여 ...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
귀하의 지역 비즈니스를 강화하는 세계에서 가장 진보된 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼입니다. 무료 평가판 계정을 통해 더 많은 고객을 확보하고 추천을 극대화하며 고객 유지율을 높이세요. 현지 비즈니스 소유자와 협력하여 수많은 프리미엄 앱과 사전 구축된 통합을 찾아 결과를 더욱 향상하세요. 무료로 가입하세요(신용카드가 필요하지 않습니다).
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch는 모바일 또는 웹 앱 안팎에서 고객이 캠핑을 하는 모든 곳에서 고객의 참여를 유도하는 정교한 추천 및 충성도 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 세계에서 가장 혁신적이고 유명한 브랜드 중 일부는 SaaSquatch를 사용하여 옹호자에게 보상하고 충성도 높은 커뮤니티를 구축하며 수익 성장을 가속화합니다. 가장 발전된 충성도 및 추천 프로그램도 처리할 수 있는 유연성을 갖춘 SaaSquatch를 사용하면 귀하가 선택한 모든 행동에 대해 지지자에게 보상한 다음 추천을 통해 고객 기반을 확대하는 데 도움을 줄 수 있습니다. 우리의...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
옴니채널 소매업체를 위한 스마트 충성도 및 마케팅. POS와 전자상거래 앱을 통합하여 완전히 개인화된 고객 경험을 제공하세요.
Paystone
paystone.com
비즈니스 성장을 위한 소프트웨어 및 결제 처리. 우리는 고객 참여 소프트웨어와 결제 처리를 결합하여 모든 거래에서 귀하의 비즈니스를 성장시킬 수 있는 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
보상 및 인센티브 프로그램을 위해 디지털 기프트 카드를 구매, 전송 및 추적하세요.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
기업을 위한 보상, 인센티브, 혜택 및 지급 인프라. 스타트업부터 대기업까지 모든 규모의 수천 개의 기업이 Xoxoday의 비즈니스 통화를 사용하여 보상, 혜택, 인센티브를 보내고 지불금을 지급합니다.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
지역 비즈니스를 위한 지능형 충성도 클럽. 손가락 하나 까딱하지 않고도 고객에게 보상하고, 매출을 늘리고, 단골 고객을 유도할 수 있습니다!