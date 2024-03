Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coupons, gift cards, feedback forms, punch cards, and VIP clients. As a marketing automation platform, Loyale allows businesses to run highly-converting campaigns at an incredible ROI. - Segment customers based on demographics or purchase behaviour. - Communicate with customers through push notifications, emails, and posts. - Schedule personalised one-off or repeat automations triggered by time or actions. - Generate reports based on real-time data to analyse and improve performance.

