Lingvanex
WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: lingvanex.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Lingvanex의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Machine Translation: Translate millions of texts, audio, files, websites for fixed price with total privacy protection. Free 2-week trial.
웹사이트: lingvanex.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Lingvanex에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
관련 추천 사항
POEditor
poeditor.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Intento
inten.to
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Google Translation Hub
cloud.google.com
Subbly
subbly.co
Internet Archive
archive.org
Translated
translated.com
Auris AI
aurisai.io
Readly
go.readly.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Price History
pricehistoryapp.com