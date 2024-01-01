WebCatalog

No-Code Cognitive AI Chatbot Builder Juji Studio combines Cognitive AI and Computational Psychology with an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) to enable anyone to create, deploy, and manage their custom cognitive AI chatbots with no code and no IT resources required. Easily achieve 100X time to value. Unlike any other AI chatbots, cognitive AI chatbots have advanced human soft skills. With such skills, they can actively listen to their users and respond empathetically. They can also read between the lines and automatically infer each user's unique characteristics from conversations, such as Big 5 personality traits and soft skills, and use such insights to deeply personalize their services to each user. Juji Studio has been used to automate diverse and complex human engagement tasks, such as interviewing, training/tutoring, and persuasive information presentation, across different domains, including education, healthcare, and talent management.

카테고리:

Productivity
봇 플랫폼 소프트웨어

웹사이트: juji.io

