Hyperise is a SaaS toolkit, that enables image/website/video personalisation. This has been proven to significantly increase engagement and conversions in outreach campaigns. The brain processes images so quickly (60,000 quicker than text), when we include personalization in images, they trigger a pattern interrupt that leads to more mindshare which leads to more engagement and prospects taking your CTA in your outreach. Hyperise integrates with 1,000s of sales and marketing platforms, so can be frictionlessly implemented into your existing stack.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: hyperise.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 HYPERISE에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.