웹사이트: hyperise.com
Hyperise is a SaaS toolkit, that enables image/website/video personalisation. This has been proven to significantly increase engagement and conversions in outreach campaigns. The brain processes images so quickly (60,000 quicker than text), when we include personalization in images, they trigger a pattern interrupt that leads to more mindshare which leads to more engagement and prospects taking your CTA in your outreach. Hyperise integrates with 1,000s of sales and marketing platforms, so can be frictionlessly implemented into your existing stack.
