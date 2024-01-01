Webeo
At Webeo, we’re obsessed with maximizing conversions and helping each of our customers to recognize that every visitor presents a serious revenue opportunity. We are committed to ensuring our customers are at the leading edge of website personalization. So, what exactly does this mean? Webeo is the world’s leading B2B website personalization solution. The platform leverages the largest matched IP database in the world to personalize your website to your audience sectors without even knowing who the visitor is, so you get that ‘competitive edge’ from the very first interaction, and at every stage of the pipeline. The technology overlays your existing website, with no need to change the base code or use complex Content Management Systems. Website content, images, calls-to-action and text are then altered in real-time, to suit the specific needs of your visitors. Use Webeo to segment your audience by any characteristic, including: ● Organization ● Location ● Size ● Industry ● Behavior ● A matrixed approach, based on a selection of these firmographics Drive powerful results, ensure relevance, and position your business as an expert in your prospects’ field — everytime.
웹사이트: webeo.com
