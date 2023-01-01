WebCatalog

Google Meet

Google Meet

WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: meet.google.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Google Meet의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Google Meet(이전의 행아웃 미팅)은 Google에서 개발한 화상 통신 서비스입니다. Google 행아웃을 대체하는 두 가지 앱 중 하나이며, 다른 하나는 Google Chat입니다. Google은 2019년 10월부터 Google 행아웃 서비스를 중단할 계획이었습니다.

웹사이트: meet.google.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Google Meet에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Google Chat

Google Chat

workspace.google.com

Google Vault

Google Vault

google.com

Google One

Google One

google.com

Google Forms

Google Forms

docs.google.com

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Google Tasks

Google Tasks

tasks.google.com

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

contacts.google.com

Vowel

Vowel

vowel.com

Google Recorder

Google Recorder

recorder.google.com

Cisco Webex Meetings

Cisco Webex Meetings

webex.com

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

Google Slides

Google Slides

google.com

    제품

    지원

    회사

    법률 정보

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

    개인정보 처리방침