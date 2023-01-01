Google Forms
WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: docs.google.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Google Forms의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Google Forms는 Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides와 함께 Google Drive 오피스 제품군 및 Google 클래스룸에 포함된 설문조사 관리 앱입니다. Forms에는 Docs, Sheets, Slides에 있는 모든 공동작업 및 공유 기능이 포함되어 있습니다.
웹사이트: docs.google.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Google Forms에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
관련 추천 사항
Google Chat
workspace.google.com
Google Sheets
google.com
Google Docs
google.com
Google Slides
google.com
Google Classroom
edu.google.com
Google Drawings
drawings.google.com
Google Drive
google.com
Happeo
happeo.com
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
CloudHQ
cloudhq.net
Jamboard
google.com
Google Meet
meet.google.com