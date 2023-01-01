Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - Peer-review tools - Hybrid/virtual web app - Virtual poster sessions - Intuitive organizer panel Get an all-in-one solution for any events, with a fast and professional customer support every step of the way with Fourwaves.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: fourwaves.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Fourwaves에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.