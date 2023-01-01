“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and hybrid event solutions for companies, organizers and leading trade bodies in Asia and China, including Amazon, Apple, HKTDC, Alibaba, Reed and many more. With features such as the interactive exhibition hall, dynamic exhibitor booths, online registration forms, webinars, and interactive conference stages, we are the go-to service for organizations wishing to broaden their audience into the Asia Pacific regions. EventX is formerly known as EventXtra.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: eventx.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 EventX에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.