Drips
웹사이트: drips.com
The Drips AI-powered platform helps brands engage with prospects and customers through Conversational Texting® and calling. Backed by a unique natural language processing model, we leverage human-like messaging to break through the noise, capture intent and drive meaningful outcomes.
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Drips에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.