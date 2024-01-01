Determ
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: determ.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Determ의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant mentions. View, filter, and analyze all your mentions in a single feed. Instantly summarize any topic you monitor and get actionable steps with Synthia, Determ's AI assistant. Get notified whenever your brand, campaigns, or competitors are mentioned online. Correlate media coverage, public sentiment, demographics, and competitor strategies with brand reputation. Create reports that are engaging and simple to understand. The Internet is talking about your brand, too. Listen in. It's easy with Determ.
카테고리:
웹사이트: determ.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Determ에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.