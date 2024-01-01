Aggero Software

Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social listening tool, it understands what creators say and show in videos. In addition, it correlates this with audience reactions allowing real-time creator-led campaign optimization for maximum engagement.

