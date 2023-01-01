ColdClicks is an add on tool that learns about your business to craft perfectly relevant email openers. Use your data and our Blueprint micro campaigns to focus the point of relevancy and generate your openers. Connect to your favorite email marketing or outreach tool and send away.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: coldclicks.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 ColdClicks에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.