ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading security guarantee give you peace of mind across the globe. We only charge fixed one low flat rate fees instead of by percentages so that help you control your budget.

웹사이트: chaadhr.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 ChaadHR에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.