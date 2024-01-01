Allevity
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: allevity.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Allevity의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mission is to be your best business decision. HUMAN RESOURCES Allevity helps you run your business by: -Deciphering unclear employment laws and regulations -Keeping your company labor-compliant -Handling benefits and workers’ compensation -Relieving you of tedious employee tasks PAYROLL Allevity’s payroll outsourcing options give you time back in your day. We Deliver: -Heavy lifting on payroll processing -The experience of true partnership -Configurable software framework for your account You Keep: -As much (or little) involvement as you want -The time you would have spent on payroll RECRUITING & STAFFING Our expert recruiters help you avoid wasting time and money on the wrong fit. -Finds and narrows down to the most relevant, qualified candidates -Helps you reduce employee turnover -Ensures the best fit for your company culture -Keeps good candidates engaged during the interview process -Extends offers and notifies rejected applicants FOR JOB SEEKERS Allevity recruiters only work with professional employers who: -Want the skills in your wheelhouse -Appreciate your unique personality -Pay you fairly and appropriately
카테고리:
웹사이트: allevity.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Allevity에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.